Sophie, Countess Of Wessex Is Making Royal History Following The Queen's Death

Several key members of the royal family came to the forefront as they gathered to grieve the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. In particular, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess Of Wessex wore subtly touching tributes to the queen in the days following her passing. As the Daily Mail reported, both women were photographed wearing prominent silver crucifixes with their solemn, all-black outfits — a nod to Her Majesty's devout Christian faith.

Prince Edward's wife has been working away in the background for years, but Sophie gained prominence as she joined the rest of The Firm in mourning. According to The Mirror, the low-key royal was actually Her Majesty's "favorite." The two women spoke on the phone every day and helped each other through their most difficult moments. Understandably, then, Sophie was heartbroken when the queen passed and even traveled to Balmoral.

Now that the official mourning period has concluded, the countess is getting back to work, and she's notably making history with her latest royal tour.