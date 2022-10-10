The Royal Family's New Post About Queen Camilla Seems To Solidify The Queen's Wishes

In February, Queen Elizabeth II made a surprising announcement in conjunction with her 70th anniversary on the throne. As evidence of how her relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles evolved, she wrote, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Previously, the plan was for Camilla to assume the title "princess consort" when Charles became king, a decision that had been in place since the couple's 2005 wedding, per The Washington Post. Charles posted a written response, saying, "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, Charles immediately became king and Camilla assumed her new title of queen consort. However, in terms of their online presence, changes were slower to unfold. After her funeral on September 19, the royal family spent an additional seven days mourning the loss of the queen (via the Daily Mail). Afterwards, senior royals revealed revamped social media accounts that demonstrated they were following the late monarch's wishes.