The List's Exclusive Survey Shows Which Hair Accessory Women Keep Handy

According to The List's survey, the most popular hair accessory that women have on hand is a hair tie. With 38.67% of the vote, women rely on hair ties to wrap their hair up in every style from a high bun to a long braid. Per The Strategist, most hair ties are made of elastic or some sort of plastic coil style that keeps your hair secure all day long. You never know when you or a friend in need might need to throw their hair up in a pony.

Headbands followed close behind with 17.17% of the vote. For those days that you need to get your fly aways in control, headbands are a helpful hair accessory worn just above the forehead that secures the hair underneath, while looking sleek and stylish.

According to the survey, scrunchies are back in style once again, because 16.67% of voters said that the fabric-covered elastic is their go-to hair accessory. Scrunchies come in a ton of different styles and materials that add a little extra flair to any outfit.

Just over 13% of voters prefer claw clips to secure their hair up without having to tie it. These fashionable accessories have been trending for the past few years, but we heard a rumor that people can't wait to ditch claw clips in 2022. Bobby pins (9.67%) and banana clips (4%) are less popular, but still a great option if your hairstyle needs a little extra security.