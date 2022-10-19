Meghan Markle Finally Makes A Statement About The Queen's Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in the U.K. when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill and passed away at the age of 96, Elle reported. As a result, the couple was able to participate in all of the mourning services for the late monarch. Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, in greeting mourners outside of Windsor Castle, and Meghan was even caught by cameras getting emotional at the queen's funeral, wiping a tear from her face as she watched the coffin being driven away (via Daily Mail).

Harry also shared a heartbreaking tribute to his grandmother, writing that he was "forever grateful" for all the times he and the queen spent together. He mentioned when Her Majesty met his "darling wife" Meghan, as well as when she met their children for the first time. Prince Harry also spoke about the queen's "commitment to service," her "sound advice," and her "infectious smile." He finished the tribute with a beautiful statement referring to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, saying, "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

While Meghan has a strained relationship with the royal family, sources revealed that the duchess always had a good rapport with Queen Elizabeth. And now Meghan has broken her silence about the passing of Her Majesty.