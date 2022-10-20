Meghan Markle Tells Fans About The American Fast Food Chain That Prince Harry Can't Get Enough Of

We'll probably never know why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really left the royal family but suffice it to say they'd had enough. As The Guardian reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially wanted a "half-in, half-out role," but the queen told them in no uncertain terms the couple was either fully in or out. In an excerpt from her book, "The New Royals," (via Vanity Fair), royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that the queen was "very hurt" when they decided to leave.

It seems Meghan and Harry ultimately made the right decision for themselves, though, with "Finding Freedom" author and Sussex sympathizer Omid Scobie noting in a piece for Yahoo! News UK that Harry has finally "created the life he has long dreamed about. A life that, dare I say it, he couldn't have achieved if he remained a working member of 'The Firm.'" Don't forget Harry admitted to feeling "trapped" in the royal family during the infamous Oprah interview (via Page Six).

Now that he and Meghan are settled across the pond, making their own money, and happily raising their two young children, he's fully adjusted to life in America — including, as it turns out, indulging in one of the country's most beloved fast-food chains.