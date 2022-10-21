Fans Told The List Their Favorite Luxury Jewelry Brand - Exclusive Survey

When you're shopping for new jewelry, it's important to know what's in style — you don't want to make these accessory mistakes that make you look older. According to Editorialist, designers and stylists are loving chain-link accessories lately, pairing them with minimalist outfits for a sleek, glamorous look. Nordstrom reports that statement pieces are back in style, with large gemstones and "bold, gold jewelry" that takes your fit to the next level.

Or, you could get a permanent bracelet: this forever jewelry trend consists of welding the ends of a bracelet to your wrist for a chic, clasp-less look. Per Vox, if you take care of it, it might last forever (but if you need to take it off, you can easily disconnect it with scissors.) These dainty chains are the new beaded friendship bracelets, and we want one ASAP.

If you find it hard to keep up with forever-changing trends, there are some pieces of jewelry that will never go out of style. If you're looking for something timeless, Who What Wear recommends investing in a classic tennis bracelet, a pair of solid gold hoops, or a simple pearl necklace. If you're looking for something with gemstones, emeralds have been adored for generations, bringing a pop of color to whatever look you put together.

Once you start to build your jewelry collection full of timeless and trendy pieces, here's a guide on how to keep your jewelry organized once and for all.