Why General Hospital Fans Are So Confused By Drew Cain's Sudden High School Memories

The latest storyline on "General Hospital" has turned what fans know to be true upside down. Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) is riddled with a past filled with holes. Though he's come a long way, his character has gone through changes — storyline and actor wise. At one point, Drew believed he was Jason Morgan. He initially came to Port Charles as a Jake Doe, after being hit by Ava Jerome's car and losing his memory, per Soaps.com.

Revealed later, Jake Doe was actually the one and only legacy character Jason Morgan. But nothing is permanent in the land of soaps, and his life as Jason turned out to be a lie — and a case of swapped memories. Drew's memories can be split into two categories: what he was told about his life before Port Charles, and what was implanted by Dr. Andre Maddox, per Soaps in Depth.

With the revelation of Drew's real identity came the question of whether or not he would undergo a procedure to recover his own memories at the risk of losing his current ones (including those of his children). He decided against it, and instead created his own path. This new version of Drew is slowly falling for Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). In a heartfelt moment, the budding supercouple hit a new milestone and confessed their feelings to one another with a romantic backdrop as support. But it was that very conversation that had fans calling out the soap for a major plothole.