King Charles May Have Grand Plans For Prince Edward And Princess Anne That Snub Harry And Andrew

Since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III has been adjusting to his new role as monarch. According to the Daily Mail, while the king's previous vision was a "slimmed-down monarchy," Charles changed his mind about the number of working royals. He reconsidered the decision after looking at the royal workload of 3,500 appearances every year.

While Princess Anne was already the hardest-working royal in 2021, The New York Times predicted that the Princess Royal will play an even greater role now, acting as a close confidante and adviser to her older brother. Currently, Anne has been carrying out royal duties overseas with her current four-day tour in Uganda, meeting with the country's president and visiting her patronages there, per Express.

While Anne has been a working royal since 1969 (via Royal.uk), her youngest brother, Prince Edward, took on royal responsibilities starting in 2002. At the time, he cited his mother's Golden Jubilee as a reason to step in and "help my family shoulder some of the increasing responsibilities and workload into the future," per Independent. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, increased their workload and entered the spotlight even more (via Express).

Now that Charles is king, there's a plan in the works that includes expanded opportunities for Anne and Edward and diminished ones for Harry and Andrew.