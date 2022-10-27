How Princess Anne Honored Her Mother On Her Highly-Anticipated Visit To Uganda

Princess Anne is back to performing her royal duties just a month after the heartbreaking death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth. The monarch's only daughter set out on an ambitious 4-day trip to Uganda with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence.

Royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted some of the stops they will make along the way. They include visiting a school for the blind in Salaama and opening the first bank ever in the Nakivale Refugee Settlement. The couple also plans to visit projects in the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement.

Earlier in the month, the princess visited New York City, which came as a surprise to everyone (via People). It was the first time a royal has visited the United States since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to California in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic (via Vanity Fair).

Though Anne is traveling on official work, she is still honoring her mother in a very endearing way.