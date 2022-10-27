How Princess Anne Honored Her Mother On Her Highly-Anticipated Visit To Uganda
Princess Anne is back to performing her royal duties just a month after the heartbreaking death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth. The monarch's only daughter set out on an ambitious 4-day trip to Uganda with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence.
Royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted some of the stops they will make along the way. They include visiting a school for the blind in Salaama and opening the first bank ever in the Nakivale Refugee Settlement. The couple also plans to visit projects in the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement.
Earlier in the month, the princess visited New York City, which came as a surprise to everyone (via People). It was the first time a royal has visited the United States since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to California in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic (via Vanity Fair).
Though Anne is traveling on official work, she is still honoring her mother in a very endearing way.
Princess Anne wore Her Majesty's brooch on royal tour
Always one to go against the grain, Princess Anne participated in Queen Elizabeth's funeral with great symbolism. She made history at the Queen's vigil by becoming the first woman ever to participate in a tradition known as the "Vigil of the Princes" (via Town & Country). She also wore full military garb.
Now the princess royal is continuing to honor her mother while on tour. While in Uganda's capital Kampala, hosting a dinner for the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri K Museveni and his daughter Natasha, Anne wore her mother's Empress Maria Feodorovna's sapphire brooch (via Express). The sapphire brooch is bordered by a double line of diamonds and also has a removable pearl droplet.
The brooch was originally purchased back in 1866 by the Princess of Wales as a wedding gift for her sister, Empress Maria Feodorovna (via Daily Mail). Queen Elizabeth inherited the brooch when she became queen, and it has now been passed down to Princess Anne.