How CJ Perry And Manny MUA Coped With The 'Pressure Cooker' Of The Surreal Life - Exclusive

In addition to the ever-present cameras, the "Surreal Life" cast also had to contend with surrendering their privacy, sleeping alongside roommates in a common bedroom. According to C.J. Perry, aka former WWE superstar Lana, the lack of privacy didn't end there. "It was wild. We have no doors," she stated. "... Living with anyone randomly with no doors is like, 'Whoa, this is a lot.' On top of it, having a roommate — not just a housemate, a roommate — is also like, 'Whoa.' Then it's a stranger. Then on top of it is a famous person. Then you have cameras everywhere, mics everywhere — in the bath, everywhere. I don't even know how to exactly describe in one word how you feel."

"I completely agree," added Manny MUA. "I'm such an absorber and an observer; I like to see my surroundings, see the vibe, see what's going on. Especially in the beginning, I was super nervous because I was like, 'I don't know what I'm getting myself into. I'm the social media person. Are these celebrities going to even get what I do?' I didn't know what to think of the situation."

As a result, MUA zeroed in on a strategy: "I'm like, 'You know what? I'm going to be the house mother' — not in the way of cooking for b***hes, because I can't cook, but in the way of [being] that person that people can come to for advice, or when they have problems and things like that. I knew that about myself. I felt very much like the gay bestie in a way, because that's always a role I play in my life."

"The Surreal Life" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.