Megyn Kelly Expresses Annoyance Over The One Word Meghan Markle Kept Repeating In Her Podcast

She defied the stereotype of what a British royal family member should look and act like. Now, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is giving voice to other women who feel pigeonholed in some way. In its short time on the air, Meghan's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," has taken a swing at racial stereotypes such as the "angry Black woman" and the fierce Asian "dragon lady."

The duchess has also explored the ways in which women are undermined and silenced when they're dubbed "bimbos" or "crazy." She might want to think about doing an episode on the "whiner" stereotype next — because fellow podcaster Megyn Kelly has slapped that label on her once again.

Formerly a Fox News host, Kelly now has her own program, "The Megyn Kelly Show." It's described as "your home for open, honest and provocative conversations," but a lot of those conversations have to do with bashing Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. In a recent episode, Kelly absolutely bashed Meghan and Harry for being image-obsessed and too "thin-skinned" to cope with the scrutiny of the British press.

On Nov. 1, 2022, she went after the duchess again for the usual litany of sins: "ripping on the Royals," being a "liar" about not looking up Harry's background when they were dating, and "want[ing] us to give a damn about what title her kid is going to get," per the Daily Mail. "And they're still whining about it," said Kelly.

This time, though, Kelly also had a new criticism of Meghan for overusing a particular word.