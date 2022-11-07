Ballerina Slipper Nails Is The Minimalist Trend That's Anything But Basic

Hardly a week goes by without TikTok influencing all of our beauty, fashion, or self care habits. In the past few months alone, the app has introduced the habit of frothing foundation and the snow bunny blush trend into our beauty repertoire.

While makeup and hair hacks have come in droves from TikTok, in more recent times, users on the app have introduced trends and hacks for our nails, too. One notable popular nail trend was Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails, a French manicure with a silvery, iridescent top coat.

The newest nail trend that's sure to take the app by storm is the ballerina slipper nail. The nails are almost like a cross between a coffin shape and a French nail tip. Although both the coffin shape and French manicure have been around for a while, the ballerina slipper nail is like the clean girl aesthetic meshing with balletcore, according to PopSugar.