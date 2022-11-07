The Hollywood Icon Who Became Queen Elizabeth's Pal Just Before Her Death

If there's one thing to be learned about the late Queen Elizabeth II, it's that she was no pushover by any means, and she went after what she wanted. She had an intensely strong work ethic and worked up until her final days. The monarch dedicated her entire life to service and even appointed a new prime minister, Liz Truss in Scotland only two days before her heartbreaking death (via NPR).

Yet the queen also knew how to have fun. On the personal side, Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of horses and her beloved corgis, who waited for her outside Windsor Castle during the funeral procession (via Sky News).

A couple of months before her death, the queen partook in her Platinum Jubilee which was held to celebrate 70 years on the throne, people came from all over to honor the monarch.

Now we are learning that the queen also set aside time for enjoyment in the last months of her life by welcoming a famous American actor to Windsor Castle.