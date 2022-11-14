The Season 3 Premiere Of Celebrity IOU With Leslie Jordan Will Make You Laugh And Cry

Fans continue to mourn Leslie Jordan's death on October 24. Many people loved the actor, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story." But Jordan's friends praised him for his kindness. Dolly Parton penned an emotional message about the death of Jordan, calling him her "lil' brother." Many celebrities reacted to the death of Jordan, including "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott. The HGTV stars worked with Jordan on their show "Celebrity IOU" just before he died.

The twins talked to ET about Jordan's death, and the home improvement stars were emotional. HGTV reported that "Celebrity IOU" was one of Jordan's last TV appearances. Jonathan said, "We had to actually shut down production when we got the news that this had happened because we just, we just couldn't believe it." Jonathan noted, "We wanted to showcase this episode as a tribute to Leslie." The Season 3 premiere of "Celebrity IOU" stars Jordan, airing on HGTV and Discovery+ on November 14. Jordan's episode shows him working with Drew and Jonathan to give back to his friends Newell and Rosemary Alexander.

"I think he learned by people giving to him, and he's become that person to give to others," Drew revealed to ET. "He was just such a sweet human being, he's really, really going to be missed." Jordan's episode of the show is definitely bittersweet and will make you laugh and cry. Warning: there are spoilers ahead.