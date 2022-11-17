The Modern Shag Is Undoubtedly The Haircut Of The Moment

When the mullet resurfaced — thank you Miley Cyrus — we knew the '80s were back in a big way. As is the natural course of things, we dug even deeper into the past to revive the mullet's '70s cousin, the shag. Shane from "The L Word" rocked it in 2004, per Jezebel, and again in the series' 2019 reboot, "Generation Q," per SHOWTIME. Well, culture is finally catching up. Cyrus herself transitioned her growing mullet to a shag, mostly by keeping the sides fringed and letting her bangs curl, per NYLON.

What exactly defines a shag haircut? Allure makes it clear that the shag is an extremely adaptable style — one that lends itself to any length of hair or texture, as long as it's got lots of layers and frames the face. Stylist Andy Judd explained, "As a whole, a shag is cut by pulling everything forward with a more dramatic contrast of layering [rather] than the average long layers." A razor cut is the stylist's ideal tool for sculpting shags, which also comes in handy for razor-cut bangs, per Allure.

The shag's immortal rocker chic energy, along with its styling flexibility, may be the perfect choice to usher in your next style transformation.