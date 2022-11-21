Expert Explains Why King Charles Can't Run The Same Monarchy As His Late Parents

While Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in the UK, King Charles III has his own unique royal distinctions. At the age of 74 at King Charles III's coronation in 2023, he will be the oldest UK monarch to be crowned, via The Washington Post. He has also waited the longest of anyone who has been next in line to the throne. Considering that his succession came after his mother died, it didn't come with a great deal of celebration. There was a 10-day period of national mourning after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth, and there was a further seven days of official mourning for the royal family after the funeral. During which time, they had to wear black and put a pause on ordinary work obligations, per Vanity Fair. After mourning ended, the new normal of King Charles III as head of the royal family began.

It will look different than Queen Elizabeth's reign, with King Charles expected to make some changes to the royal family's work. What he's unlikely to change is one of the fundamental roles of the monarchy, as it's explained on the Royal Family website, "The Sovereign [...] gives a sense of stability and continuity." For that, his mother came to the throne with an advantage that one royal expert feels King Charles doesn't have.