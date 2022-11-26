Tiffany Trump's Husband Michael Boulos Has A Very Familiar Career Path

Three out of former President Donald Trump's four adult children have spouses, while his eldest, Donald Trump Jr. is currently engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Elsewhere, Donald's other kids from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, Eric and Ivanka Trump, are both married to people with successful, respectable careers.

While Eric works for his father as the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, according to the official Trump website, his wife Lara Trump — who is very vocal about her support for her father-in-law on social media — hosts a political podcast entitled "The Right View." Perhaps the most well-known couple is his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and her businessman husband, Jared Kushner.

Recently, Ivanka and the former senior advisor to his father-in-law have taken a deliberate step back after the family's patriarch announced he was running for reelection in 2024. Unsurprisingly, Donald isn't handling his daughter's decision well. That just leaves Tiffany Trump, the second youngest of Donald's five children. Tiffany recently wed her longtime beau, Michael Boulos, in a stunning wedding. After diving into his background, Boulos seems to have more in common with his in-laws than one may think.