New Book Details Queen Elizabeth's Final Days On Earth

Even as Great Britain celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, there was a growing sense that this 70th year on the throne would be her last. As indomitable as she seemed, the queen had been in declining mobility for some months. Even so, the news of the queen's heartbreaking death on Thursday, September 8, 2022, came as a shock both to the world and to her closest family members.

Now, a new biography being released in the U.K. is detailing what really occurred during the last few days of Queen Elizabeth's life. "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait," by Gyles Brandreth, is dropping on December 8 on the other side of the pond. Brandreth, a writer and former member of Parliament, was also a friend of the late Prince Philip and met the queen on many occasions over the decades. The Daily Mail has published an excerpt, and it reveals that the queen was active and alert right up to the very end.

The queen had been staying at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland over the summer, as was her custom. During her final weekend, she hosted the Right Reverend Iain Greenshields, who recalls that she was "in fantastic form" as she discussed everything from her past memories to current world affairs. Just two days before her death, Her Majesty not only phoned her racehorse trainer, but she also hosted former prime minister Boris Johnson and then-PM Liz Truss — and posed for what would be her final official photo.