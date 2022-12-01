The Hallmark Holiday Movie That Every Fan Of The Queen's Corgis Must Watch

Dookie, Susan, Holly, Willow, Muick, Sandy ... Mistletoe? If you're a fan of the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, you'll recognize the names of some of her most famous pets. And Mistletoe? That's the name of the corgi you're going to fall in love with when you watch the Hallmark Christmas movie "A Royal Corgi Christmas."

The queen was known for always having one of her Pembroke Welsh Corgi companions by her side. According to Reader's Digest, she owned upwards of 30 corgis over the span of 70 years and was even rumored to have taken Susan, one of her first, on her honeymoon with Prince Philip.

She owned corgis up until her death. "I'm glad that in her latter years she had the company of those dogs, which she loved so much," shared Dr. Roger Mugford, an animal psychologist in Britain who treated the queen's corgis (via Newsweek). "I'm pleased her corgis helped her through those tough times, including the loss of Duke of Edinburgh. I think psychologically it was so important for her happiness."