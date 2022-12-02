Why This Christmas Will Be Especially Difficult For Josh Duggar's Wife Anna

While Josh Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, have stood by him, a number of his siblings have publicly condemned him. This uncomfortable situation has apparently made life difficult for Josh's wife, Anna. According to In Touch Weekly, Anna was nowhere to be seen at the senior Duggars' Thanksgiving Eve get-together. Josh's sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth had a gender reveal party for her third baby days before that, and Anna was absent there, too.

A source told In Touch that this is an especially trying time for the mom of seven. "The holidays have been difficult," the unnamed insider claimed. "Josh has done terrible things — she's still dealing with that betrayal, but she misses him." The insider also pointed out that Anna married very young and has known no other life other than being Josh's wife. And while at least one family member — cousin Amy Duggar King — has been begging Anna to leave Josh, Anna may not be ready to do the unthinkable. Not only does her church oppose divorce, but she would also likely find it difficult to support herself and the children on her own. "It might be a cut-and-[dried] decision for others, but it's not that simple for Anna," the source added. So for this year, expect to see Anna try to have herself a merry little Christmas and hope that next year will be different.

