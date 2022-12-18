Samantha Markle Isn't Holding Her Feelings Back About Doria Ragland

Normally preferring to steer clear of media interviews, Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, sat down for the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series to share her own perspective. Ragland admitted regretting not preparing her daughter enough early on for the challenges she might face as a biracial woman. But one of Ragland's biggest fears about Meghan was knowing that her child was under such a mental strain that she was contemplating taking her own life. "That she would actually think of not wanting to be here, that ... that's not an easy one for a mum to hear," Ragland said as she wiped away tears (per Daily Mail). "And I can't protect her. [Harry] can't protect her."

The emotional moment may have moved some viewers, but Samantha Markle wasn't one of them. In her GB News interview, she called Ragland's professional credentials into question. "[What] I found so shocking was for Doria to suggest that she was broken-hearted because Meghan was depressed or suicidal," Samantha said. "Well, she's supposed to be a social worker. And if you've got someone you're with all the time — and the world said she was her advisor on all things — if you knew at one point that she was even indicating being depressed and you let it get to suicidal ideations, then you should cash your license in. Because that's poppycock, that's just not true."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.