The Royal Family Will Reportedly Break New Year's Eve Tradition Following Queen's Death

It's been months since Queen Elizabeth II's death, and the shift in power for the royal family is palpable. Since her son, King Charles III, has taken over the British monarchy, there have been many firsts, including his first Christmas address, where he paid tribute to his late mother.

During the holiday season, there are, in fact, several weird holiday traditions within the royal family, such as opening presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day, but all of that has changed since Her Majesty died at 96 in September 2022.

As we all start to usher in the new year, the royal family is navigating these familial transitions for the first time. While Charles has changed the monarchy since becoming king, his son, William, Prince of Wales, has also reportedly changed his role in the royal family, following in his father's footsteps.

And, this New Year's Eve, breaking traditions — and perhaps creating new ones — is no exception.