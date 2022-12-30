The Royal Family Will Reportedly Break New Year's Eve Tradition Following Queen's Death
It's been months since Queen Elizabeth II's death, and the shift in power for the royal family is palpable. Since her son, King Charles III, has taken over the British monarchy, there have been many firsts, including his first Christmas address, where he paid tribute to his late mother.
During the holiday season, there are, in fact, several weird holiday traditions within the royal family, such as opening presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day, but all of that has changed since Her Majesty died at 96 in September 2022.
As we all start to usher in the new year, the royal family is navigating these familial transitions for the first time. While Charles has changed the monarchy since becoming king, his son, William, Prince of Wales, has also reportedly changed his role in the royal family, following in his father's footsteps.
And, this New Year's Eve, breaking traditions — and perhaps creating new ones — is no exception.
King Charles and Prince William will ring in the new year separately
This has been a historic year for the royal family, and, as they welcome 2023, the new year will be one of many new beginnings. Before Queen Elizabeth II's death, traditions for New Year's Eve were in place. Express reports that the queen would ring in the new year with her family by her side, hosting a celebration after a church ceremony.
However, this year, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be celebrating without William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. According to royal experts, Charles and Camilla will carry on the queen's tradition by going to church at St. Mary Magdalene's in Sandringham, while William and Kate will be in Berkshire.
Hello! magazine says that the Waleses usually spend time with Kate's family in Buckinghamshire on New Year's, whereas Charles will stick to his mother's tradition. Who knows? Maybe this year will be the start of creating new royal family traditions.