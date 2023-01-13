Mikel Simmons From Southern Hospitality Talks Coming Out On TV And Looking For Love - Exclusive

Since "Southern Hospitality" premiered, adjusting to life as a reality TV star has been its own challenge for Mikel Simmons. He told The List, "I sat down the very first day, and all my emotions hit. It was like, 'You're on TV now. You came out to the whole world as gay. Your brother knows you're gay.'"

Though he was able to share the truth about his sexuality, it didn't come without struggle, and Simmons explained his transformation from Michael to Mikel. "I'm having to grieve an old person and having to learn a new person," he shared. "That's the part that I want all the viewers and even my family listening now to know — that I respect them grieving the old person they used to know. That comes with a lot of emotions, comes with a lot of talks and questions, so it's been interesting. I've been figuring it out."

Fortunately, Simmons has been met with support from his home community. "I've been getting a lot of good support from the church, which has been crazy," he said. He also reflected on the greater significance behind his role on the show. "My story, my journey, is breaking this stigma of the LGBTQ+ community within the South," he shared.

Simmons is living his most authentic life and promoting LGBTQ+ acceptance through his appearances on "Southern Hospitality." However, the star is still waiting for a special someone to share his success with.