Prince Harry Is Reportedly Holding Fast To Requests For Meeting With King Charles Ahead Of Coronation

As the countdown to King Charles' May 6 coronation continues, more concrete details are emerging daily. After months of speculation, it's been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be among the 2000+ people invited to Westminster Cathedral. Since the guest list is a work in progress, the official invitations haven't been mailed. Even so, royal fans are already speculating whether or not they will attend.

Previously, Harry indicated his acceptance hinged conditions like assurance that his royal titles were safe and assignment of prestigious seating at the event. In addition, the prince emphasized mending the family rift. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, who will be leading the coronation ceremony, has been recruited by the king to assist with reconciliation. However, Welby remains ambiguous about when it will occur, saying, "There is always a way forward. But it has to be at the right time," via The Times.

In contrast, royal historian Robert Lacey suggests a more urgent timetable, believing that a discussion is essential to the monarchy. "One of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way," Lacey told People. Citing the Sussexes' behavior at past high-profile royal events, he mentioned how Harry and Meghan "put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause." While he urges them to do this for the coronation, reports indicate that Harry is determined to talk things out first.