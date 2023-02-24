Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Riley Keough is the eldest child of Lisa Marie Presley and the eldest granddaughter of music icon Elvis Presley. So even before she stepped into acting, Keough was famous for being rock royalty. Following the tragic death of Lisa Marie on January 12, Keough wrote a heartfelt tribute to her mother, which her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read at Lisa Marie's service. "I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known," Keough wrote, per People. "I'm a product of your heart."

In June 2022, the actor's personal and professional life merged when mother and daughter appeared at a red carpet event in honor of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Keough noted that while she's accustomed to doing premieres solo, "To be able to have these experiences with my mom, my grandmother and my sisters has been really emotional, special and overwhelming for all of us."

Keough and Lisa Marie shared a close relationship, and she's been out of the spotlight following her mother's death. On February 16, Keough missed the London premiere of her latest project, "Daisy Jones & the Six." "No one really thought Riley would be involved in the screen and Q&A, given everything she has been through over recent weeks, but her absence was noticeable," a guest at the London event told the Mirror. However, a week later, Keough made a stunning return to the red carpet.