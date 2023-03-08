Royal Family Reportedly Declined Invite To Lilibet's Christening - But She Received A Royal Title Anyway

On March 3, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hosted a christening for their 21-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana, at their home in Montecito, California. While it's often been speculated when and where Lilibet would be christened, royal experts have long thought it unlikely that it would occur in the UK.

Having the christening in the US was a choice that also reflected the preferences of Lilibet's godfather, playwright and actor Tyler Perry. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan," Perry recalled that while he was honored to be chosen as a godparent, he had some misgivings about traveling abroad for the christening. "Does this mean we got to go [to the UK] and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out, because I don't want to do that," Perry said, per the Mirror. As an alternative, he suggested, "Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be that and if you have to do it there then it's okay."

Like Perry envisioned, the event was a smaller affair, with 20-30 guests. Meghan and Harry also kept the guest list small for Archie's christening. In 2019, Lilibet's older brother was christened at Windsor Castle with 25 guests attending. While Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, participated in both events, Harry's side of the family was notably absent this time. Even so, the ceremony provided a royal touch in terms of Lilibet's title.