Prince Archie And Princess Lilibet's Coronation Invites Remain In Question

On March 5, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an email inviting them to King Charles III's coronation. According to the BBC, this email was intended as advance notice before paper invitations are sent in the mail. Now that the debate is over about whether or not the Sussexes will be invited to the ceremony, royal fans are speculating whether or not the couple will make the trip to the UK.

Either way, the situation presents a difficult choice, since no matter what Harry decides, it could be viewed in a negative light. According to royal author Nigel Cawthorne, if Harry attends, his presence could take the focus away from his father's big day. But if Harry stays home, his "absence will be equally headline-grabbing and will diminish the significance of the ceremony," Cawthorne told the Daily Mail.

While they wait for an RSVP, the royal family is reportedly moving ahead with preparations under the assumption that Harry and Meghan will attend. Even so, it seems not everyone is looking forward to a possible reunion, with an insider predicting the couple will be iced out. And now, to further complicate matters, it's been revealed that while the email invited Harry and Meghan, there was no information about their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.