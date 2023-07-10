The Latest Blush Trend Involves Using Multiple Shades For A Lush Look

Makeup routines are constantly evolving as new products come onto the market or people discover new ways to use certain products in their repertoire. When it comes to blush, if you're looking to try something new, then makeup experts have the perfect solution for you.

Celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray shares one tip for doing your blush with Byrdie, telling the outlet, "The multiple shades of blushes trend I'm seeing is a nod to the '80s but in a more wearable way. The '80s were all about bold colors on the eyes and cheeks. We're now taking that concept and applying it to our 'less [is] more' direction of makeup." The trend involves mixing up two or more shades of blush. So, if you want to try out the less is more trend or the clean makeup aesthetic, think about layering your blushes to create the perfect look. Mixing blushes also allows you to achieve the perfect color for your skin tone.