Meghan Markle No-Shows For Big Award Win Amid Car Chase Backlash

Despite their built-in celeb status, it's abundantly clear that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want nothing to do with the risks and downsides of fame. And, many folks agree that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'near-fatal' paparazzi car chase proves exactly why. Despite having a much larger inclination to lay low than most other royal family members, Meghan and Harry have had plenty of disturbing interactions with the paparazzi, and the recent infamous car chase was simply the latest. It's really no surprise, then, that even though the couple already keeps their distance from the public eye, they may be thinking of keeping things even more private than before moving forward.

The royal family was reportedly 'relieved' that Meghan skipped the coronation, and with recent events on the brain paired with a lot of justified sensitivity surrounding Princess Diana's death, Harry is likely an advocate of Meghan steering clear of public appearances. Consequently, it should've been no real surprise that the duchess was a no-show at a recent award ceremony. Yet, that hasn't stopped some members of the public from giving her a hard time for it.