Jed Duggar Teases Big Baby News Ahead Of Explosive Shiny Happy People Doc

While there may be Duggar grandkids we don't know about, the latest in the series has just been confirmed. On the afternoon of June 1, Jedidiah ("Jed") Duggar, the 10th of the famous TLC "19 Kids & Counting" siblings, teased his latest news on his Instagram Stories: "ITTTTT'SSSS BABY TIME!!" he wrote, with a link to the latest entry on his YouTube channel. Sure enough, the video showed Jed and wife Katey preparing for the imminent birth of their second child.

Duggar followers will recall Jed and Katey were newlyweds when they announced their first pregnancy — a fairly common trend among the family. Then, just seven months after they welcomed son Truett Oliver in May 2022, the couple revealed baby No. 2 was already on the way. Jed's gender reveal was the family's wildest one yet: They commissioned brother James Duggar to paint a junker car pink and send it careening down a hill into a pond on their parents' property. Jed and Katey also chose a name early on, telling the family their daughter would be named Nora Kate.

Coincidentally, Katey's late May due date was just a day away from that of sister-in-law Joy Duggar Forsyth. So when Joy's son Gunner James made his appearance on May 17, it was only a matter of time before Jed and Katey introduced their new arrival. But considering the dramatic news surrounding the Duggar family recently, the timing of their video might come off as just a shade too convenient.