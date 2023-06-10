Clear Plastic Heels Can Cheapen Your Look - Reach For This Style To Stay Sophisticated

In 2016, Kim Kardashian stepped out in a pair of Yeezy Lucite Heels. Shoes with a plastic strip over the toes and a clear block heel took the internet by storm and appeared on several runways that year. Seven years later, clear heels are still on trend, rising in popularity during the summer of 2022. With everyone from Kendall Jenner to Chrissy Teigen donning the style, they're certainly a beloved shoe.

After all, they often create the illusion that you're walking on air. They also make you look taller than you actually are, which is a plus for petite girls that like to wear heels. While the style tends to go with many outfits, the plastic has the potential to look cheap at times. Additionally, it's super easy for feet to get sweaty in closed-toed plastic shoes.

After spending all night clubbing or spending an hour outside in the scorching heat, having your toes look like sweaty mini sausages packed together in saran wrap isn't a cute look. While it's easy to match clear heels with any outfit, we think there are better options for summer this year.