Jorts Are The Update On Trendy Cargos - Here's How To Pull Them Off

When you think of jorts, you probably think of the type that your dad wears on summer days — not exactly the height of fashion. However, this time round, jorts (jeans and shorts combined) are the cool girl version of denim shorts, and the good news is that they're also super comfortable.

Cargo pants have been around for a while now in all their iterations. In fact, utility clothing seems to be one trend that will stick around for a long time. Everything from dresses to skirts and, of course, pants, have more pockets than you know what to put in them. However, much like denim maxi skirts and denim corset tops, it seems that denim cargo shorts are here to stay. Far removed from the teeny tiny denim shorts you often reach for in summer, the jorts trend is all about comfort — the baggier, the better. Your legs will thank you for the extra breathing room on a humid day.

Here are some of our favorite ways to style the trend, so you look less dad-on-vacation and more part of the fashion pack.