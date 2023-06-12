What Is The 3-Color Rule And How Can It Help You Get Dressed In The Morning?

Trying to pick out the perfect outfit each day can add a lot of unwanted stress and time to your morning routine. You might find yourself quickly in a rut, reaching for your old faithful pinstripe power suit or sticking to a simple monochromatic look. If you're getting tired of the same ol' outfits, you'll want to change it up.

It's definitely time to add color back into your life. Since you don't want to make a fashion faux pas, the thought of adding fun pops of electric yellow or introducing new and fun patterns might trip your anxiety switch. Keep your life simple and stress at bay by using the three-color rule to freshen up your routine. It's a simple theory that will keep you at the top of your outfit game — and ensure you don't end up on anyone's worst-dressed list.

A simple breakdown of the three-color rule will take your outfits out of the monochromatic fashion trend. You can learn a few ways to experiment with this rule by looking at the color wheel.