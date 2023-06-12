Is Kate Middleton Now Ruling The Roost In The Royal Family?
Catherine, Princess of Wales has been a rising star in the royal family for over 12 years. Initially, Kate Middleton's influence was centered around her sartorial choices. Fast forward to the present, and while her style remains as impeccable as ever, Kate Middleton's fashion has evolved to signify confidence, marking a new era as the princess becomes increasingly comfortable in her senior royal role.
During the last couple of years, as the late Queen Elizabeth handed off more duties, Kate picked up more royal patronages, giving her more opportunities to hone her skills. Whether she's making appearances solo or with other royals, "There's a sense of firmness and confident, natural authority growing in her body language as she moves quietly to the matriarchal role that the Queen has always held," body language expert Judi James described to Express in 2021.
Royal expert Angela Mollard made a similar observation after watching a 2020 zoom call with William, Prince of Wales and Kate. "I love how Kate took charge on the call, introducing both of them," Mollard commented on the "ROYALS" podcast. "It gave you an insight into what she must be like at home." Based on their interactions as a couple, Mollard concluded, "I think [Kate's] the boss in the relationship." Now it's emerging that Kate's royal authority extends beyond her husband, demonstrating the princess' integral contribution to the present and future of the royal family.
Kate is a key royal decision maker with perks to match
Now that she's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton's promotion has provided her with additional clout within The Firm. "Now elevated to a Queen-in-waiting, it seems the Princess of Wales is calling the shots and finally being listened to," writes Camilla Tominey, associate editor for The Telegraph. As evidence of her increased power, Tominey cites Kate's ability to procure extra coronation invitations for her parents and siblings when there wasn't enough space to accommodate some of King Charles' close friends at the event.
Kate's playing a pivotal role in the monarchy's future in multiple ways: Not only will she eventually be queen consort, but she's also the mother to the next generation of royals. "That hands-on approach to royal parenting, combined with a willingness to put her adorable brood front and center of major royal occasions, is helping to make the monarchy more relatable than it has ever been," notes Tominey. She's also proving her own relatability in interactions with royal fans, like when Kate shared she was "still learning" royal responsibilities.
Because she's so comfortable talking to kids, Kate excels at making the monarchy accessible to its youngest citizens as well. During her surprise visit to the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show, Kate took time to explain royal life to children, stating that the monarchy's role is to "help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone," per Hello!
Kate can debate and collaborate with King Charles
Catherine, Princess of Wales has a strong relationship with King Charles. "Kate and Charles are very similar in a lot of ways: Both love what the monarchy stands for, feel a deep duty to Britain and the Commonwealth, and share the late Queen Elizabeth II's belief that royals should 'never complain, never explain,'" a source explained, per OK! Understandably, King Charles III and his daughter-in-law don't always see eye-to-eye, and when it comes to decisions involving her children, Kate has no problem standing up to the crown. "To her, the king's word is not final when it comes to her children," the source divulged. "[If] that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it." In particular, Kate wants to be sure that Prince George isn't favored over Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis just because he's a future king.
Speaking of favoritism, Kate's popularity has caused speculation of a clash with Charles and Queen Camilla. "They want lots of attention for their causes and the things that they feel strongly about so it could be a bit unsettling if they don't get that attention," observed Daily Mail editor Richard Eden. Kate made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show hours ahead of the king and queen, charming young fans. However, Kate Mansey, the Mail on Sunday assistant editor, asserted the appearance was intentional. "They wouldn't have had her there if they didn't think it would be brilliant."