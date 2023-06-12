Is Kate Middleton Now Ruling The Roost In The Royal Family?

Catherine, Princess of Wales has been a rising star in the royal family for over 12 years. Initially, Kate Middleton's influence was centered around her sartorial choices. Fast forward to the present, and while her style remains as impeccable as ever, Kate Middleton's fashion has evolved to signify confidence, marking a new era as the princess becomes increasingly comfortable in her senior royal role.

During the last couple of years, as the late Queen Elizabeth handed off more duties, Kate picked up more royal patronages, giving her more opportunities to hone her skills. Whether she's making appearances solo or with other royals, "There's a sense of firmness and confident, natural authority growing in her body language as she moves quietly to the matriarchal role that the Queen has always held," body language expert Judi James described to Express in 2021.

Royal expert Angela Mollard made a similar observation after watching a 2020 zoom call with William, Prince of Wales and Kate. "I love how Kate took charge on the call, introducing both of them," Mollard commented on the "ROYALS" podcast. "It gave you an insight into what she must be like at home." Based on their interactions as a couple, Mollard concluded, "I think [Kate's] the boss in the relationship." Now it's emerging that Kate's royal authority extends beyond her husband, demonstrating the princess' integral contribution to the present and future of the royal family.