Adele Has A Not-So-Secret History As A Taylor Swift Fan

We love seeing women supporting other women, especially in the music industry. The world of music can feel extremely small and competitive for female singers hoping to make it big, but luckily many artists have made it their mission to uplift their fellow musicians rather than tear them down. Adele, famous for her many ballads of love and loss, is no stranger to supporting her peers in the music industry.

One artist that Adele has publicly admired for years is Taylor Swift, who is having a total moment amidst her sold out "Eras Tour." At a "Happy Hour with Adele" fan event the singer said, "I think Taylor's one of the greatest songwriters of our generation." She calls Swift's music "fun" and shared that she enjoyed listening to both "folklore" and "evermore" during the COVID lockdowns.

As the Swifties show out in full force to support Swift's latest tour, Adele publicly admitted she is a hardcore fan — and she is definitely jealous of all the fans who get to see her live.