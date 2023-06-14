Gwen's Days Of Our Lives Parentage Explained

Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien) has quickly become one of the most interesting and dramatic characters on "Days of Our Lives." The character first came on the scene in June 2020, and it was clear that she was going to cause chaos for many people in Salem. Gwen was introduced as a woman who befriended Claire Brady at Bayview Sanitarium while they were both patients. However, it was later revealed that Gwen had a much darker secret and was actually the long-lost daughter of Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

Gwen came to Salem looking for her ex-boyfriend Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash). Soon after, she had a chance meeting with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Later, when she moved into the DiMera mansion with Jake, Chad asked Gwen to spy on Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) for him to get inside info about DiMera Enterprises. Things took a stunning turn when Gwen manipulated Chad's wife, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller), into finding a letter that revealed an affair between Jack and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Abby then dropped the bombshell at a party honoring her parents, shocking her mother, Jennifer Horton (Cady McClain).

However, Gwen didn't stop there. She also convinced Chad that Abby was having an affair with Jake, which led him to sleep with Gwen. Finally, Gwen's sinister plans were revealed — along with her parentage.