Anna DiMera's Past As A Fashion Designer On Days Of Our Lives

Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) is one "Days of Our Lives" character who has lived a wild life. Over the years, she's never given up on finding true love, survived shocking situations, reinvented herself several times, and even had a career as a fashion designer. Anna first arrived in Salem in 1982 when she was revealed to be the presumed dead wife of Roman Brady. Anna brought her and Roman's daughter Carrie Brady to town with her, but the pair couldn't make things work. Following their divorce, Anna began working as a secretary for Tony DiMera. It was eventually revealed that Anna was working with Salem villain Stefano DiMera to frame Roman as part of his revenge plot against him.

Eventually, Anna drugged Tony during a trip to Las Vegas, and the two got married, moved into the DiMera mansion together, and became pregnant. Tony's former flame Renée DuMonde became incredibly jealous of Tony and Anna's relationship and tried to kill Anna by setting off an explosion on a boat. Although Anna was rescued, she did lose the pregnancy as a result of her injuries. Shortly after, Tony found out that Anna had drugged him before their wedding and was furious. This led to their divorce.

However, they couldn't stay apart for long, and soon after they were together again, working on a fashion empire.