Pantyhose Will Instantly Date Any Outfit What To Wear Instead

Some clothing items have the power to date an outfit instantly, and we regret to inform you that the pantyhose is now a member of this group. Not only do they invoke "cooperate vibes," but they are also pretty limiting and can be terrible to deal with if you don't like tight-fitting clothing.

Pantyhose was initially worn to make the legs look smooth while providing sheer coverage. They were invented in the 1950s, so it's pretty impressive that they've lasted this long. However, all good things must come to an end, so it's time to toss them out — alongside your skinny jeans. One reason we can celebrate the departure of pantyhose is that many traditional institutions still demand that women wear them, making their absence a small victory against patriarchy.

Interestingly, pantyhose held a special place in the hearts of some, including the late Queen Elizabeth, and was falsely assumed to be a royal protocol for British women. Yet, nowadays, they rarely appear on red carpets as celebrities opt for more fashionable alternatives. If pantyhose used to be a common feature in your wardrobe, it's time to consider stylish alternatives that won't steal away your years.