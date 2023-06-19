Pantyhose Will Instantly Date Any Outfit What To Wear Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some clothing items have the power to date an outfit instantly, and we regret to inform you that the pantyhose is now a member of this group. Not only do they invoke "cooperate vibes," but they are also pretty limiting and can be terrible to deal with if you don't like tight-fitting clothing.
Pantyhose was initially worn to make the legs look smooth while providing sheer coverage. They were invented in the 1950s, so it's pretty impressive that they've lasted this long. However, all good things must come to an end, so it's time to toss them out — alongside your skinny jeans. One reason we can celebrate the departure of pantyhose is that many traditional institutions still demand that women wear them, making their absence a small victory against patriarchy.
Interestingly, pantyhose held a special place in the hearts of some, including the late Queen Elizabeth, and was falsely assumed to be a royal protocol for British women. Yet, nowadays, they rarely appear on red carpets as celebrities opt for more fashionable alternatives. If pantyhose used to be a common feature in your wardrobe, it's time to consider stylish alternatives that won't steal away your years.
Self-tanner
Want to show off gorgeous legs without any hiding? You need a tan. Luckily, spending time in the sun isn't the only way to achieve one. Self-tanners are products that mimic the effects of a tan by causing a darkening reaction. However, some people hesitate to use self-tanners due to concerns about the chemicals they contain, including the commonly used dihydroxyacetone (DHA). While DHA is FDA-approved for topical use, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Dermatology Nurses Association suggests it may cause DNA damage.
On the bright side, there are safe self-tanning alternatives. The healthiest options are organic self-tanners or self-tanners with fruit-derived DHA. Glimmer Goddess Organic Self Tanner is a DHA-free lotion that tans without damage. Another impressive option is the Beauty by Earth Self Tanner which contains plant-derived DHA. We love Beauty by Earth because it comes in two shades, reducing the chances of color errors, which is vital in self-tans. You don't want to look unnaturally orange or photoshopped. If you want an even healthier option, you can learn how to make a DIY self-tanner.
The downside to self-tanners compared to pantyhose is that they don't work immediately. Glimmer Goddess, for example, takes about two hours to work, while Beauty by Earth can take up to eight. Planning your self-tanning session might require some scheduling, but the results can last for several days, giving your legs a stunning hue that eliminates the need for pantyhose.
Pantyhose alternatives
But what if you wear pantyhose for the fashion element and not to hide your legs? Well, you've got many trendier options. If you must cover your legs, go with tights in shades that don't mimic your skin color or colored ones that add a pop to your outfit. For example, deep-colored tights can add warmth to a neutral-toned dress, or bright and bold-colored tights can make a black skirt stand out. Try colors that complement or contrast your outfit.
Alternatively, you can choose tights with unique patterns or textures to add interest to your outfit. Think stripes, lace, and polka dots. Fishnet stockings are another trendy idea. They look great, especially when paired with a skirt or dress.
If none of these appeal to you, it's time to include maxi and midi dresses in your wardrobe. These styles are trendy this summer. They look great, feel fantastic, and offer the added benefit of covering your legs. Besides, with how trendy they are now, styling a maxi dress for summer has never been more fun. These options may not be as convenient as pantyhose, but they allow you to have fun with your outfit, show your personality, and snatch back all the years that pantyhose stole.