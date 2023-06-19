Tallulah Willis Described Her Life As A 'Dumpster Fire' When Mom Demi Moore Married Ashton Kutcher

Divorce can be incredibly hard on all kids, but when you're the child of two famous Hollywood actors, it can be a particularly difficult pill to swallow. Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, was only six years old when her parents divorced. A couple of years later, Moore, 41 at the time, began dating actor Ashton Kutcher, who was 25 years old.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore got married in 2005 and stayed married for six years before divorcing in 2011. Tallulah says this transition to having Kutcher as a stepfather was extremely tough for her, describing it as a "dumpster fire."

Not only was she adjusting to no longer living with her dad, but she had to learn to live with the "That 70s Show" actor and adjust to him taking on a parental role. Although Tallulah had her older sisters Rumer and Scout to rely on, she says that she is still processing the experience.