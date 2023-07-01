Co-Parenting Might Be The Messiest Aspect Of Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Split

Co-parenting with an ex can be emotionally draining enough on its own. But co-parenting with an ex while the whole world watches is another level of frustration and chaos entirely — something exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are learning on a visceral level following their long, drawn-out, and highly publicized divorce that started back in 2021. For these A-list stars, everything about their split was larger than life.

In addition to both partners' global notoriety, the estate they had to split was far larger than the average family's. Business mogul and reality TV star Kardashian's net worth is nearly $800 million, while rapper and Yeezy founder West's net worth is in the billions. They also share a relatively large family of four with children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

But out of all of these Icarian circumstances of a relationship that began, blossomed, and faded under the limelight, the most difficult challenge seems to be ensuring their four kids remain safe, happy, and healthy.