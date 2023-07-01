Britain's Got Talent Winners You Don't Hear About Anymore

Simon Cowell isn't just a competition show judge. He's also the mastermind behind the "Got Talent" franchise, which he launched in 2006 following the success of his previous show, "The X Factor." It began with "America's Got Talent," and soon after, "Britain's Got Talent" became a hit. Every week, millions of viewers tuned in to watch performers of all ages and talents give it their all for the chance to win the £250,000 cash prize and a spot in The Royal Variety Performance. The franchise has become such a success that in 2014, Guinness World Records awarded Cowell's "Got Talent" as the world's most successful format for a television show.

"Britain's Got Talent" has captivated audiences beyond the scope of the United Kingdom since 2007. Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (known professionally as Ant and Dec) have been the much-loved hosts throughout the show, and judges like Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Piers Morgan have always drawn in fans. But it's Cowell who has a keen eye for potential stardom, and those wishing to audition often travel far and wide for a chance at getting in front of the man who made One Direction and Fifth Harmony possible.

However, even those who win the show aren't guaranteed a lifetime of fame and fortune, and there have been many acts who enjoyed only a brief time in the limelight. Here are some of the "Britain's Got Talent" winners you don't hear from anymore and what happened to them.