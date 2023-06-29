Kate Middleton's White Barbie Heels Win The Summer's Hottest Shoe Trend

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's face it: we're all Barbie girls living in a Barbie world, eagerly anticipating the summer's hottest (and undoubtedly pinkest) film by Greta Gerwig, "Barbie" — and yes, that could include at least one member of the royal family, too. Kate Middleton was spotted more than once rocking summer trends that Barbara Millicent Roberts would be proud to wear, even inspiring the actress playing the film's titular role to follow suit.

After all, how can one not be excited for a Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling vehicle promising to cater both to our nostalgia and existential dread? Sneak peeks of the film have revealed stunning bubblegum pink and porcelain white ensembles that seem to have stepped straight off a Barbie doll circa 1985. They're the clothes we wished we could wear while we played with our dolls as kids, but who's stopping us from rocking those same trends now?

No one, that's who — the "Barbie" color palette and style is the perfect summer trend that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales has already mastered. Here's how you can get the look, too.