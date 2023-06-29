Who Were Lexie Carver's Devious Parents On Days Of Our Lives?

"Days of Our Lives" has created several beloved characters over the years, and Lexie Carver is one of them. The character made her way into Salem in 1988 and was played by Sheila Wills, Cyndi James Gossett, Angelique Francis, and Shellye Broughton before Renee Jones finally settled into the role in 1993. Lexie's life in Salem was full of ups and downs, and some of her most dramatic storylines centered around her parents Celeste Perrault and Stefano DiMera.

Over the years, Lexie had so many dramatic and memorable moments such as falling in love with Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and later fighting off romantic feelings for Abe's brother, Jonah Carver. Lexie worked as a police officer but later became inspired to go to medical school and eventually got a job as a doctor at Salem University Hospital. Lexie and Abe struggled to start a family, and when they decided to adopt, their child was ultimately swapped for Bo and Hope Brady's son, causing chaos among the two families. Later, Lexie became pregnant and welcomed a son named Theo with her husband. The couple later found out that Theo was autistic.

The family dealt with other obstacles such as Abe being presumed dead and suffering from blindness, but one of Lexie's greatest obstacles was navigating her family dynamic with her biological parents.