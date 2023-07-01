Ryan Seacrest Couldn't Stay Away From Live For Too Long (Surprise, Surprise!)

After appearing on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" for six years, Ryan Seacrest announced in February 2023 that he would be giving up his co-hosting duties with Kelly Ripa. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017, it was meant to be for three years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time," he shared in an Instagram post.

Always the busy guy, he also explained what he would be doing in lieu of waking the world up via early-morning TV. "I'll be ... shoot[ing] the 21st season of 'American Idol' in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve,' and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country."

Of course, he couldn't completely leave the show behind, and Seacrest promised fans he would return as a guest host in the future. Apparently, that future is now. Fans may have been surprised to see Seacrest back in his co-host chair this past week, bantering back and forth with Ripa. But despite the name "Live" in the title, these segments with Seacrest were pre-taped before his official leave from the show, in anticipation of the show's summer break.