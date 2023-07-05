The One Thing Hallmark's Will Kemp Wants To Stop Hearing From Lacey Chabert

Actors Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp starred in "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango" on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. While on the press tour for the film, Chabert often remarked that she is not a dancer. However, after working on two dance-centric Hallmark films with Chabert, Kemp disagreed and did not want to hear it.

Kemp was perfectly prepared to play a dancing detective due to his background in ballet. But he did not have ballroom dancing experience, so both Kemp and Chabert had to learn how to waltz for their first movie together, "The Christmas Waltz." The co-stars learned how to tango and foxtrot for "The Dancing Detective," and Kemp praised Chabert's dance abilities in an interview.

"Lacey is phenomenal!" Kemp told Nashville's News Channel 5. "She will tell you, 'Dance was never really my thing,' but this lady can dance. And there were days she dragged me around the dance floor ... This lady can now dance!" Chabert thanked Kemp for always being a nice, patient dance partner and explained how initially scared she was to do "The Christmas Waltz." She added how with dance, "When you give it your all, sometimes that really is enough."