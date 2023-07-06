Ethereal Makeup Is Trending For Summer 2023 - Here's How To Give Your Eyes A Light And Airy Look

Ethereal makeup is the latest beauty trend that ensures when someone tells you that your makeup looks out of this world, they'll really mean it. Featuring a cosmic color palette that takes inspiration from otherworldly creatures like fairies, mermaids, and even aliens, ethereal makeup is a fun way to incorporate unique hues and finishes into your makeup routine.

Unlike other popular trends that focus on warm, natural colors, ethereal makeup leans more toward cool tones — think shimmering blues, iridescent purples, and bejeweled greens. The ethereal trend builds on the aqua blues of the 1980s and the metallic tones of Y2K to create a whimsical, airy look that's sure to turn heads.

And like all the best makeup trends, there are virtually endless ways to incorporate this look into your own style. Whether you prefer subtle shimmer or full-on galactic gems, incorporating ethereal makeup into your beauty routine is as easy as following these simple steps.