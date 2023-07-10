The Time Abby Faked Her Own Death On Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" fans know that it's not uncommon for characters to return from the dead in a shocking manner. So many of the soap opera's most beloved Salemites have popped in and out of town after being presumed dead. Some characters have even faked their own deaths such as Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson), and Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller).

Abigail's life was one filled with drama, and it started when she was just a baby when she became very ill with aplastic anemia and underwent a bone marrow transplant to save her life. Over the years the drama surrounding Abby's life didn't stop and when she reached adulthood she fell in love with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). During a time when Chad and Abigail were separated, Abby began dating Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Soon after Ben was revealed to be the Necktie Killer and tried to murder by Chad and Abigail. Ben was eventually caught and sent to Bayview Sanitarium for treatment. However, Abby lived in constant fear of his return.

Abigail's PTSD from Ben's attack went from bad to worse when Abby began to have hallucinations of Ben, which led her to be committed to Shady Hills psych ward. It was then that Abby devised the plan to fake her own death.