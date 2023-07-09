Days Of Our Lives Failed Romance: Gabi And Chad

Fans who tune into "Days of Our Lives" know that the DiMera family is one of the most entertaining and interesting families in the fictional town of Salem. Over the years, Stefano DiMera and his many children have created chaos in Salem, but they've also been part of some of the most memorable plots and love stories that the soap opera has ever seen. Of course, sometimes their love lines get crossed in ways that could be deemed inappropriate, like when Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) fell for Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), who later had romances with two of his brothers, twins Stefan and Jake DiMera.

Of course, this isn't the first time that something like that happened in the DiMera family. Chad's older brother EJ DiMera (then James Scott) once had a scandalous affair with Abigail Deveraux (then Kate Mansi) before she married Chad and welcomed two children with him. Abigail also had a strange connection to Chad's brother Stefan while she suffered from a split personality disorder.

These strange ties to several members of the DiMera clan, make both Abby and Gabi connected to the family in a strong way. Of course, Chad was Gabi's first DiMera love and their connection goes back to their days in high school.