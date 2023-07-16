Jackie Kennedy Was A Career Girl Long Before It Was The Norm

When thinking of Jackie Kennedy's long-lasting legacy, one often recalls trends and designers Jackie Kennedy made popular or what Kennedy's second marriage was really like — but there was far more to the former first lady's life than clothing and marriage. Ever the trendsetter and never one to be tied down to societal expectations, Jackie was a career girl long before it was the norm.

Most of what we hear of Kennedy's life is relegated to a small time frame directly orbiting her first marriage to former President John F. Kennedy and his assassination in 1963 and her second marriage to Aristotle Onassis until 1975. However, the widow had much life left to live, residing in her Fifth Avenue home in New York City until 1994.

After a long stint in the public eye, Kennedy returned to the passions she was pursuing before her toothy Bostonian beau would become the 35th president of the United States, changing both of their lives forever. Despite the immense tragedy that seemed to follow her throughout her life, her professional pursuits, at least, were exactly how she wanted them to be.