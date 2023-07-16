What Happened To Chill Systems After Shark Tank?

Brian Bloch was tardy for the party on "Shark Tank" Season 12. That said, it's a good job as his partner, Chase Mitchell, only brought three drinks with him — don't you just hate that? The thirsty "Shark Tank" investors didn't love it, despite Mitchell's enthusiasm. "Hey, sharks!" he kicked off with a massive grin. Mr. Wonderful didn't manage to raise even the pretense of a smile. "This is the chiller. It's a portable beverage chiller with freezing gel built in!" Let the comedy sketch begin.

A harried Bloch ran in, lugging a massive bag of ice and a traditional polystyrene drinks cooler. "Sorry, I'm late. I had to buy ice," he announced (via YouTube). As Mitchell pointed out, the Chill System doesn't need ice. Still, it doesn't exactly have many drinks to chill, either. However, Bloch did manage to raise a laugh from Kevin O'Leary when he threw the massive bag of ice on the floor and then busted out with his best comedic skills to show how "difficult" it is to fill a regular cooler.

Per Shark Tank Blog, Mitchell and Bloch were seeking $150,000 from the sharks for 15% equity in their company. Sharks are notoriously loathsome of the cold, preferring to hunt for their prey in the warmer waters around the world. But what about Chill Systems? Did they become one of the most successful products from "Shark Tank?" Or did they die a hideous death like the fairground-esque fake it till you make it skinny mirror?